Changes coming to Gregg Park in Vincennes

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 6:10 PM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2019 6:10 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Changes coming to Gregg Park in Vincennes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

construction construction season is in full swing. while work is moving on many roads in the area.. crews are also getting to work in "1" wabash valley park. news 10 bureau chief "gary brian" is live in vincennes. he tells us what's going on at "gregg park". "gregg park" is the place to go for many folks here in vincennes. however for the next few months.. the sounds of nature will also be joined by the sounds of construction. work is going on in "2"-locations at the park. the first is at the park's shelter house. the facility was built as part of the new deal in 19-38. crews are renovating the building thanks to funds from a historical preservation grant. everything from bathrooms, windows, and lighting is being fully re-done. across the park.. crews are tearing up the old tennis courts. those aging courts will be replaced by pickleball courts. both of the projects are worth roughly "40"-thousand dollars. however park superintendent "steve beamon" hopes to lower those costs. //////// "we're trying to see how much we can to see how much we can get through, like i said, in time donations. volunteers coming out and doing the work. sullivan did this a few years ago and i think they saved almost twenty thousand dollars on their total cost." ///////// at the top of the hour.. i'll have when you can expect to see both of these projects wrapped up. live in vincennes, gary brian
