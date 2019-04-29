Clear

New Clabber Girl sign on the way back

New Clabber Girl sign on the way back

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 6:06 PM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2019 6:06 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for New Clabber Girl sign on the way back

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

yet to be announced. a little piece of terre haute history.. is going back up.. again! that's new at 5. news 10 caught crews out this afternoon putting the restored clabber girl billboard back up. the restoration project began around thanksgiving. we're told weather permitting.. the clock should go up tomorrow. crews hope to have the sign completely up and finished by the end of this week. the clabber girl sign has been
Terre Haute
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Rainy & Warm
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana's governor talks about the gaming bill

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Changes coming to Gregg Park in Vincennes

Image

New Clabber Girl sign on the way back

Image

State to delay death certificate system changeover until at least August

Image

Weekend fires investigated as arson

Image

Teresa Pitts sentenced

Image

Church in Clinton falls victim to graffiti, investigation underway

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says