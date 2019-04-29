Speech to Text for State to delay death certificate system changeover until at least August

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an upcoming system change-over that would put a delay on death certificates across the state of indiana.. is on hold. those details are brand new for you at this hour. earlier this month.. you may recall.. we told you about the indiana department of health bringing in a new system that handles death certificates. that program was set to begin this month. however.. there would've been "4"-day period where death certificates could "not" be issued. the records play a role in things like funeral arrangements and insurance. health officials have postponed the new registration system "indefinitely". that is to allow everyone to be trained properly and work through the