Weekend fires investigated as arson

the terre haute fire department is investigating "3"-fires that happened this weekend. officials believe "2"-of those fires could be connected. the first happened saturday evening in the "17"-hundred block of "maple avenue". it's the old fibre box plant. hours after that fire.. crews responded to "2"-house fires near "23rd street" and "1st avenue". news 10's jada huddlestun is live at "1"-of those houses. she joins us with the latest. that's right rondrell. i'm live here near "23rd street" and "1st avenue". you can see one of the homes behind me and all the damage from the fire. i actually got to walk through this home today with the fire marshal. you can see the damage here on your screen and what things look like inside right now. i did speak with "josh cottrell".. the deputy fire marshall today. he says they do believe the "2"-fires on "1st" avenue are connected. "cottrell" says they're glad crews were able to respond as quickly as they did before things got worse. //////// "since this is the middle of town along the avenues, the houses are really close together so we was concernced that the fire might spread. it's happened in the past, the fire got to close to a secondary building and caught it on fire. it could've been real bad yep." ///////// just like the warehouse on "maple avenue".. these homes were avenue".. these "maple warehouse on just like the just like the warehouse on "maple avenue".. these homes were also vacant. that's why investigators say they believe the fires were intentionally set. reporting live in terre haute. jada huddlestun news 10. //////////