Teresa Pitts sentenced

"teresa pitts" returned to the courtroom this afternoon for a change in plea hearing. "pitts" pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal. news 10's jordan kudisch was at the court house today.. she explains what happened. "pitts" admitted in court to assisting her brother in the murder of "alice anita oswald". her other charge of obstruction of justice was dismissed with the new agreement. let's rewind and take a look back at this case. "77"-year-old alice "anita" oswald went missing in november 20-17. that's when a silver alert was issued. in january 20-18.. "oswald's" body was found in a rural vigo county pond. an autopsy showed she was killed by blunt force trauma to the head. "kenneth pitts junior".. "teresa's" brother is charged with her murder. police say "teresa" helped hide "kenneth" to avoid being arrested. now.. "teresa" will spend "2"-in prison. "1"-year on home detention... and "1"-year of formal probation with random drug testings. prior to the hearing.. i met with "jerri laubert" . she was a friend of "oswald's. "laubert" says after oswald's death.. she had to step up and be an advocate her friend. [take sot incue: i'm glad she's outcue: up for herself to: 0:20 duration:0:20] //////// "i'm glad she's at peace now and at rest but i'm her voice today, so i'll try to do the best i can for her-and ya know be her advocate since she's not here to stand up for herself." laubert told me she had a feeling something was going to happen to anita. coming up at 6.. i'll discuss how she hopes that justice will be served. back