Speech to Text for Church in Clinton falls victim to graffiti, investigation underway

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

synagogue killing "1" and wounding "3" others. someone spray painted derogatory messages on the walls of "sacred heart church" in clinton. we've blurred the offensive language. however.. "1"-wall has a message written to god about sexual relations with boys. the other says "you hypocrite". for months.. the catholic church has been in the spotlight for allegations of sexual abuse between priests and children. within the last couple of hours.. the vermillion county sheriff's office released these surveillance photos. as you can see.. the time stamp from the photos show a person walking to the area at 7:12 saturday night. the suspect then left.. "5"-minutes later. we spoke to church representatives this morning. they declined to comment. however.. they told us the graffiti was cleaned up within a couple of hours after discovering it. an investigation into "who" is behind the vandalism continues. if you have any information.. call crime stoppers.