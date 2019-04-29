Clear

Monday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 2:18 PM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2019 2:21 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we'll see continued cloud cover for the afternoon, maybe a break of sun and highs today will get into the low 70s. there's a chance for showers and storms overnight, lows tonight in the 50s. then, another round of showers and storms possible tomorrow afternoon. highs tomorrow at 75.
Terre Haute
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
A shower-filled stormy work week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

