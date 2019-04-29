Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we'll see continued cloud cover for the afternoon, maybe a break of sun and highs today will get into the low 70s. there's a chance for showers and storms overnight, lows tonight in the 50s. then, another round of showers and storms possible tomorrow afternoon. highs tomorrow at 75.