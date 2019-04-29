Speech to Text for 'He inspired me. People loved him and respected him,' community members pay tribute to Senator Birch

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

community members are honoring one of their own this evening. people gathered to pay their respects to former indiana senator birch bayh. bayh passed away last month. he was 91 years old. he's made a lasting impact on people nationwide.. but especially those in vigo county. "he was a person that he loved people, and we loved him back." news 10's jada huddlestun was at the tribute this evening. she spoke with legislators and friends. jada joins us now live with more on what this memorial meant to them.. patrece.. rondrell.. i'm live here at the v-f-w. it's pretty quiet here right now.. but just a few hours ago dozens of people were here to honor senator birch bayh. i spoke with several friends who had the chance to work alongside him. they say his legacy will not be forgotten. < it was a packed house to honor birch bayh in terre haute friday evening. one of those paying their respects was john gregg he first met bayh as a child and grew up idolizing him. eventually.. gregg got the chance to work alongside bayh. "it was just something that was kind of surreal. you know it's like is this really happening? but it was a neat experience." gregg isn't the only one who's been impacted by birch bayh. pat mansard has spent many years working in government.. and part of that is thanks to bayh. "he inspired me. people loved him and respected him." now.. friends are looking back on the legacy bayh has made. "i think we have to honor him by remebering what he and by talking about it. he believed in a strong america. we have to have a strong americ, so i think that's how we're going to keep birch bayh alive." friends say they hope people to see the life long impact bayh has made on everyone. "it's important that we here in the wabash valley realize that we had a native son that literally put a thumbprint on the country's history. 18 year olds the right to vote? you used to have to be 21. that's birch bayh. you know dads the next time you load up and go to your girls softball games.. that's birch bayh." > bayh is known for his role in creating the title 9 legislation.. title ix protects people from discrimination based on sex in educational programs or activities like sports. reporting live in terre haute. jada huddlestun.