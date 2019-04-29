All You Need to Know for Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

terre haute fire investigators continue looking into three fires that happened around the same time saturday night. the first one happened just before 11 at the old fibre box plant. it's at 1702 maple avenue. witnesses say this building is a part of local history and the community has lost a prominent landmark. this is what it looks like now. fire investigator norm loudermilk told us us the warehouse was empty. he thinks the cause could be arson.

just hours after that fire -- crews responded to two house fires near 23rd street and 1st avenue. these fires happened around 3:00 sunday morning. these homes were also vacant and investigators say they think the fires were intentionally set. if you have any information about these fires...call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop.

a change of plea hearing is scheduled today for a vigo county woman accused of assisting a criminal. teresa pitts is charged in connection to the murder of alice anita oswald. police say her brother, kenneth pitts, killed oswald. they say she helped him hide out from police.. pitts had pleaded guilty - meaning she would spend two years at the indiana department of corrections, one year at vigo county community corrections, and one year on probation.

nathan derickson will spend four years in prison and six on probation. that's for the shooting death of 17-year-old garrett sands. derickson pleaded guilty to reckless homicide. he's accused of shooting and killing "sands" at a house party last year. derickson does have the option of appealing this sentence.

in our last half hour we introduce you to alarming numbers. statistics show that hundreds of people have lost their life from violence in the workplace. this entire month of april, people are bringing awareness to "workplace violence." news 10's abby kirk is live at the harsha behavioral center in terre haute. that's where she learned about things to look out for in the workplace. -controlling nature -excessive gun collection -violent opinions -malicious references -sudden change in mood -verbal threats -paranoid or anti-social if you suspect violence in your workplace call 9-1-1. report it immediately to a supervisor. remain calm and no not argue with the individual.

indiana governor eric Holcomb is directing flags be flown at half-staff across the state. that's from now until sunset on the day of richard lugar's funeral. the former indiana senator died sunday morning surrounded by family after a brief hospital stay. he was 87. funeral services have not been announced yet. among his accomplishments - lugar was known as a republican foreign policy expert. he lead efforts to help the former soviet states dismantle and secure parts of their nuclear arsenal. he also served two terms as the indianapolis mayor in the early 70s. lugar began work as a senator in 19-76. that launched a 35-year capitol hill career that made him indiana's longest-serving senator.

you still have a chance to pay your respects to former u.s. senator birch bayh. a public memorial service will be held at the indiana statehouse in indianapolis at noon on wednesday. that's at the south atrium of the indiana statehouse.

happening today - a ribbon cutting for a new food bank at five this afternoon. it will be located at "430 n 14 ½ street in terre haute. according to catholic charities... 11,200 children go to bed hungry at some point during the year. that's right here in our local community.

We'll have a cloudy sky to the start the work week, with a chance of showers and storms. Highs today will get into the low 70s and it will be windy. The weather looks to stay unsettled through the entire week, with each day brining a chance of showers and storms. Day time highs will run in the 70, with overnight lows running in the 50s and 60s.