Speech to Text for You never think it could happen to you. Workplace violence on the rise

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

have saved lives. every day we get in our cars and head to work "never" thinking it could happen to us... statistics show that hundreds of people have lost their life from violence in the workplace. this entire month of april, people are bringing awareness to "workplace violence." news 10's abby kirk is live at the harsha behavioral center in terre haute. that's where she spoke with experts about the alarming numbers... jon, alia- it's an issue that few want to address, but leaving the topic unacknowledged can be a contributing cause to these incidents. < just "two" months ago, on feburary 15. *nat* "gary martin" shot and killed "5" workers and "wounde "5" police officers at a manufacturing business in aurora, illinois. martin was "fired" from the company earlier that day. "makes us very cautious and aware that we have to be that cautious and aware that things could happen at any time." "tricia may" is the director of therapuetic services at the "harsha behavioral center" in terre haute. harsha works with the overall of mental health in both children and adults. "may" reacted to the illinois shooting calling it "heartbreaking." "it's honestly very scary." workplace shootings are on the rise. the labor department's bureau of labor sta-tistics points out that in 20-17 a little more than "800" workers across the country--- died on the job due to violence. of those numbers---"351" people died from a shooting. "may" says trauma like "this" affects people's mental health. "it makes people kind of concerned. it increases anxiety and it increase depression. it also triggers those post traumatic stress disorders." she says communication with your fellow co-workers is incredibly important. "those feelings of not being heard can lead to aggression. they can lead to angry feelings." "may" says offering the benefits of "training" and "counseling" to employees...could very much so "save lives." "letting them know that there is no retaliation to report those things." "it's important to really, um, really pay attention to the mental health of our significant others, those around us and the people that we work with." > things to look out for in the workplace and what to do if you suspect violence coming up in our next half hour. reporting live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10.