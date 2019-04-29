Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Monday: Showers and storms, breezy. High: 70°

Monday Night: More showers, mostly cloudy. Low: 59°

Tuesday: Continued showers and storms. High: 72°

Detailed Forecast:

A stationary front accompanied by an area of low pressure drifting along it will keep the weather unsettled for our last few days of April. This weather-maker, will bring daily chances for showers and thundershowers. It also appears likely that thunderstorms could be a part of the mix. Day time temperatures for the next several days will reach into the low 70s with overnight lows staying mild as well. You know the old saying, "April showers bring May flowers" that looks like it'll be the case.