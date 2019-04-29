Clear
Showers and storms, breezy. High: 70°

A stationary front accompanied by an area of low pressure drifting along it will keep the weather unsettled for our last few days of April.

Monday: Showers and storms, breezy. High: 70°

Monday Night: More showers, mostly cloudy. Low: 59°

Tuesday: Continued showers and storms. High: 72°

Detailed Forecast:

A stationary front accompanied by an area of low pressure drifting along it will keep the weather unsettled for our last few days of April. This weather-maker, will bring daily chances for showers and thundershowers. It also appears likely that thunderstorms could be a part of the mix. Day time temperatures for the next several days will reach into the low 70s with overnight lows staying mild as well. You know the old saying, "April showers bring May flowers" that looks like it'll be the case.

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 44°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 45°
A shower-filled stormy work week.
