Community honors Vietnam veterans

Posted: Apr. 28, 2019 10:19 PM
Updated: Apr. 28, 2019 10:19 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

a wabash a wabash valley community is saying "thank you" to those who have served the nation -- gathering for a special ceremony -- with history on display. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 on my fox 10. two olney, illinois men are leading the charge and honoring vietnam veterans for their sacrifice. they dusted off forgotten items of the past... to ensure everyone remembers long into the future. news 10's richard solomon was there for a special ceremony today. it's new for you tonight at 10. < sometimes we hear about people colllect things like trading cards...or paintings. in olney, illinois...2 best friends are showing off their special collection... and how it's saying thank you to vietnam veterans. kaleb beavers and eric rennier have been the best of friends for over 20 years. "he's a brother from another mother" throughout the years...ey've bonded over a unique collection. a collection of vietnam uniforms...field gear...and weapons. some belonging to local veterens. it's a way to give these brave men the proper homecoming. "i think now's the time to say welcome home, you've survived vietnam. " "their stories like he said have been put away, and we're trying to bring these stories back out because their grand kids or maybe even their children may not even know about this stuff. people young and old came out to take a walk back through history. it brought back memories for some of the local veterans. "i wanted to remember it. i thought i want to see history being made." "somebody's gonna come up and say, thank you for your survice..that's...that's a good feeling. " for some..it was a way to remember those who they lost. robert rogers paid the ultimate sacrifice. he gave his life saving his brother, richard. "my brother was one of em...he went over to keep me out" the display helped shed light on some of the things that happened during the war that weren't talked about. rennier and beavers want this to be something that shows how grateful we people are of their service. "vietnam everybody related to. everybody knew somebody who was in vietnam. maybe they'll see em next time in walmart and go thank you. atleast go up and shake their hand and say welcome home " this is their second display this year. next year they plan on showcasing another war that was forgotten...the koren war. back to you. >
