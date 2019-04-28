Speech to Text for Replay Runway

local celebrities model some unique fashions during a fundraiser yesterday. the clothing was made from trash and recylced items! it was part of an event put on by rethink inc. called "replay runway." twelve local celebrities - including news 10's very own alia blackburn - showed off the finished products. organizers say it's fun -- yet educational. it's extremely important for people to know how much trash we create and what to do with it. it's a fun event, but it's an educational event. we try to tell people what's going on in the world, so we can reduce trash. money raised will help rethink inc. funds go to helping out community gardens... sustainability... and green projects throughout the