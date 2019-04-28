Clear

YMCA summer camp

YMCA summer camp

Posted: Apr. 28, 2019 7:37 PM
Updated: Apr. 28, 2019 7:37 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for YMCA summer camp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

slash walmart. it's not too early to start thinking about summer camp. camp kicks off at the y-m-c-a on june 3rd. you can register right now online for clay and vigo counties. erin gregory -- with the "y" -- says there's a lot going on for kids this summer. we have a ton of great field trips planned. you can do full time or part time camp, plus we have financial assistance available to those who qualify which is what makes us special in the community. we want to make sure everybody who needs care for their kids in the summer has the opportunity. for more information on for more for more information on summer camp or anything else at the "y"... log on to vigo county y-m-c-a dot org or call the number
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Cloudy start but sunny finish for Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Replay Runway

Image

YMCA summer camp

Image

New food bank opening in Terre Haute

Image

Mrs. Indiana Universal shares important message

Image

String of overnight fires believed to be arson

Image

Former U.S. Senator Richard Lugar dead at 87

Image

Illinois State Police numbers down

Image

Fire consumes Terre Haute warehouse

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

ISU Spring Game

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase