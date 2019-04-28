Speech to Text for YMCA summer camp

it's not too early to start thinking about summer camp. camp kicks off at the y-m-c-a on june 3rd. you can register right now online for clay and vigo counties. erin gregory -- with the "y" -- says there's a lot going on for kids this summer. we have a ton of great field trips planned. you can do full time or part time camp, plus we have financial assistance available to those who qualify which is what makes us special in the community. we want to make sure everybody who needs care for their kids in the summer has the opportunity. for more information on summer camp or anything else at the "y"... log on to vigo county y-m-c-a dot org or call the number