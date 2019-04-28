Clear

New food bank opening in Terre Haute

New food bank opening in Terre Haute

Posted: Apr. 28, 2019 7:36 PM
Updated: Apr. 28, 2019 7:36 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for New food bank opening in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the mrs. u-s-a universal competition. happening tomorrow... a ribbon cutting for a brand new food bank in terre haute. it will be located at 4-30 north 14th and a half street. according to catholic charities... 11,200 children go to bed hungry at some point during the year right here in our local community. to help... catholic charities has teamed up with walmart and sam's club in a campaign titled "fight hunger, spark change." locally all of the walmart stores and sam's club stores will have various products that people can purchase. a portion of the proceeds from those purchases will go to feeding america, which is the national food bank network as well as the local food bank, terre haute catholic charities food bank which serves hungry individuals here in west central indiana. the the campaign runs through may 20th. you can participate by going to your local walmart store and purchasing products that are part of the campaign. you can also go online and donate at feeding america dot
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 53°
Cloudy start but sunny finish for Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Replay Runway

Image

YMCA summer camp

Image

New food bank opening in Terre Haute

Image

Mrs. Indiana Universal shares important message

Image

String of overnight fires believed to be arson

Image

Former U.S. Senator Richard Lugar dead at 87

Image

Illinois State Police numbers down

Image

Fire consumes Terre Haute warehouse

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

ISU Spring Game

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase