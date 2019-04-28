Speech to Text for Mrs. Indiana Universal shares important message

and police departments. mrs. indiana universal made a stop in vigo county recently to share an important message. erica ziznovskis attended terre haute north vigo high school. she's preparing to compete in the mrs. u-s-a universal pageant. that's coming up in august in mexico. the competition is based on volunteer work and community service. ziznovskis tells us she was a victim of sexual... emotional... and physical abuse as a child. her role of mrs. indiana universal has allowed her to spread a message of hope to abuse victims. "your past does not define who you are. and you do not have to be a victim. you can actually be a survivor of any type of abuse that you suffer, and you can actually be a functional, healthy member of society and be a successful woman and not be a victim of your past. we wish erica the best of luck in