Speech to Text for String of overnight fires believed to be arson

wthitv.com. we have new information about a string of overnight fires... including one at a warehouse in terre haute. we first told you about this fire saturday night as it was happening. this is along maple avenue. this is the old fibre box plant. witnesses say this building is a part of local history and the community just lost a prominent landmark. this is what it looks like now. news 10 spoke with terre haute fire investigator norm loudermilk. he says the warehouse was empty... and thinks the cause could be arson -- but the investigation is ongoing. luckily -- no one was injured. firefighters were busy with to other blazes last night. just hours after fire consumed the warehouse on maple avenue... crews responded to two house fires near 23rd street and 1st avenue. these fires happened around three this morning. you can see pictures from the scene on your screen. these homes were also vacant and investigators say they think the fires were intentionally set. if you have any information about these fires... you're asked to call crime stoppers