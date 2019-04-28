Clear

String of overnight fires believed to be arson

String of overnight fires believed to be arson

Posted: Apr. 28, 2019 7:09 PM
Updated: Apr. 28, 2019 7:09 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for String of overnight fires believed to be arson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wthitv.com. we have new information about a string of overnight fires... including one at a warehouse in terre haute. we first told you about this fire saturday night as it was happening. this is along maple avenue. this is the old fibre box plant. witnesses say this building is a part of local history and the community just lost a prominent landmark. this is what it looks like now. news 10 spoke with terre haute fire investigator norm loudermilk. he says the warehouse was empty... and thinks the cause could be arson -- but the investigation is ongoing. luckily -- no one was injured. firefighters were busy with to other blazes last night. just hours after fire consumed the warehouse on maple avenue... crews responded to two house fires near 23rd street and 1st avenue. these fires happened around three this morning. you can see pictures from the scene on your screen. these homes were also vacant and investigators say they think the fires were intentionally set. if you have any information about these fires... you're asked to call crime stoppers
Terre Haute
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Cloudy start but sunny finish for Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

String of overnight fires believed to be arson

Image

Former U.S. Senator Richard Lugar dead at 87

Image

Illinois State Police numbers down

Image

Fire consumes Terre Haute warehouse

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

ISU Spring Game

Image

Madi's Pick

Image

Tusk Tri benefits P.I.N.K.

Image

Annual Relay for Life

Image

Buddy Walk

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase