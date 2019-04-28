Clear

Former U.S. Senator Richard Lugar dead at 87

Posted: Apr. 28, 2019 7:07 PM
Updated: Apr. 28, 2019 7:07 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

are hoosiers are in mourning at this hour. that's as former u-s senator richard lugar has passed away. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 at six. former senator richard lugar died this morning surrounded by family after a breif hospital stay. he was 87. lugar was known as a republican foreign policy expert. he lead efforts to help the former soviet states dismantle and secure parts of their nuclear arsenal. lugar served on the senate foreign relations committee -- twice as chairman. he also served two terms as the indianapolis mayor in the early 70s. lugar began work as a senator in 1976 which launched a 35-year capitol hill career that made him indiana's longest-serving senator. lugar died from complications of c-i-d-p -- a neurological disorder. information regarding funeral services has not yet been released. indiana governor eric holcomb is directing flags be flown at half-staff across the state. flags should be flown at half-staff from now until sunset on the day of lugar's funeral. governor holcomb is one of many to remark today about the loss. he says lugar was quote -- a diplomat and legendary role model
