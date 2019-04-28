Clear

Illinois State Police numbers down

Illinois State Police numbers down

Posted: Apr. 28, 2019 9:32 AM
Updated: Apr. 28, 2019 9:32 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Illinois State Police numbers down

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

have been reported. fewer people are choosing to become illinois state police troopers and it has many wondering -- if there are enough to keep you safe. in this morning's safetly alert... i-s-p has seen a slow and steady decline. data shows the number of troopers has dropped 20-percent in the past 20-years. there are several factors for the decline including spending cuts... and retirements. now... governor j-b pritzer is proposing a 7-million-dollar boost to train new cadets. the next class of
Terre Haute
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 36°
Robinson
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 35°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 36°
Marshall
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 36°
Cloudy start but sunny finish for Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Illinois State Police numbers down

Image

Fire consumes Terre Haute warehouse

Image

Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

ISU Spring Game

Image

Madi's Pick

Image

Tusk Tri benefits P.I.N.K.

Image

Annual Relay for Life

Image

Buddy Walk

Image

Library Honored

Image

Emily's Walk

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project