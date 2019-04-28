Clear

Fire consumes Terre Haute warehouse

Posted: Apr. 28, 2019 9:31 AM
Posted By: Braden Harp

we have new we have new information this morning about a fire we first told you about as breaking news last night. crews responded late last night to this warehouse fire on maple avenue in terre haute. we're told this is the old fibre box plant. witnesses say this building is a part of local history and the community just lost a prominent landmark. news 10 is working to gather more information for you... including the cause of this fire. no
