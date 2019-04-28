Speech to Text for Sunday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning. you can see... mostly cloudy to begin with today but sunny skies will return later. temperatures will rise to around 60 degrees. tonight mostly cloudy conditions return and late showers move in with lows dropping to the upper 40's. tomorrow showers and storms move in with breezy conditions with lows highs in the 70's.