ISU Spring Game

Sycamores scrimmage at Memorial Stadium.

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 10:50 PM
Updated: Apr. 27, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

evening.. leave no doubt.. that's the slogan for indiana state football this season.. the sycamores have high expectations for themselves.. and they're showing what they've got on the field.. **it's the annual blue and white spring game on a rainy saturday at memorial stadium.. **lot of competition between the offense and defense throughout camp.. jalil kilpatrick in at quarterback.. and this is what he's best at.. kilpatrick keeps it and scrambles for a great run.. the offense moving the ball well early.. **later.. ryan boyle in at q-b now.. he hands it off to nick sims.. the transfer from toledo gets into the endzone for the short touchdown run.. **then.. back to kilpatrick.. he rolls out to his left.. throws it to the back of the endzone.. but it's intercepted.. that's c-j rutherford who comes up with a big-time takeaway for the defense.. **just because they're teammates doesn't mean these guys will go easy.. short pass completed.. kilpatrick to dante hendrix.. but here comes kelvin broome.. he levels the receiver.. that'd make sports 10 smashes.. no final score for this spring game.. but now the countdown is on.. indiana state begins
