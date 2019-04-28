Speech to Text for Madi's Pick

good good evening.. when you hear your name called during the n-f-l draft.. it is a dream come true.. but the indianapolis colts found a way to fulfill more dreams than just this year's class.. << "with the 144th pick in the 2019 nfl draft, the indianapolis colts select marvell tell iii, defensive back from usc." for doctor kent robertson at riley children's hospital.. saturday's 5th round pick in the n-f-l draft was special.. "every time that they see this draft show every year, they're going to remember you know we were a part of that." he's cheering... not just for the colts.. but for one inspiring patient.. "madi is just one of the finest young ladies you could ever meet. she has a real energy and real enthusiasm of life about her." it's the opportunity of a lifetime for madi moore.. a high school student from linton.. "it literally means the world to me. it's such a big opportunity and i'm so blessed and thankful to be able to do this." madi is out in front of the camera on draft day.. announcing the colts pick on national television.. and there's only one thing she's worried about. "hopefully i get an easy name so i can pronounce it right. that would be embarassing." she nailed it.. pronouncing u-s-c's marvell tell just right as he was selected 144th overall.. it's an exciting moment for both trojan cornerback.. and also for this lifelong colts fan.. "since she's been really small, we've been watching the colts. sometimes we'll break out the jerseys and pop the popcorn. we'll be screaming and throwing socks and stuff at the tv." madi's mom tera osman has been right by her daughter's side.. the teen diagnosed with leukemia in january of last year.. but ask anyone about the type of girl that madi is.. they'll say she's got qualities that i'm sure colts g-m chris ballard is looking for.. "she's actually one of the toughest kids i know. she's my hero. she's stronger that we are actually. times when we think we're trying to bring her back and build her up, she's actually building us up through it all." "you've got to keep pushing through it and i'll get through it eventually. that's what i've got to keep pushing through and look forward." and that perseverance is paying off for madi.. she's cancer free.. two words that are huge on the road to recovery.. and with the experience of a lifetime.. she's got just two words on draft day.. "go colts!">> i asked madi what she thought about the colts' outlook for this season.. she agrees that the future is