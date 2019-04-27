Speech to Text for Tusk Tri benefits P.I.N.K.

news 10's patrece dayton was master of ceremonies. another event in support of breast cancer survivors was held today on the rose-hulman campus -- a sprint triathlon and 5-k. the tusk tri is a 400 meter swim... twelve-point-four mile bike... and 5-k run sprint triathlon. there was also a regular 5-k and a 1 mile fun run for the kids! proceeds benefit p.i.n.k. of terre haute. pink is a non-profit organization that helps families and caregivers of those in the wabash valley touched by breast cancer. storm team 10's very own eric stidman took