Clear

Annual Relay for Life

Annual Relay for Life

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 7:00 PM
Updated: Apr. 27, 2019 7:00 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Annual Relay for Life

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

down syndrome indiana today. the annual relay for life of the wabash valley raised money for the american cancer society today. the event was held at rose-hulman institute of technology's sports and recreation center. it included live music... a vendor fair... silent auction... new wave pro wrestling and luminaria ceremony. carrol evans' mother is a survivor of breast cancer and attended today's relay. carrol explains why relay for life is so important to survivors and their families. you need support, you need guidance, you need people championing you on whether its for meals, whether it's people taking you to the doctor, whether it's to give you a hug, you need people, and we need to be able to be those people, and so this is our way to connect with each other, to celebrate, to remember, to fight back. the event kicked off at the event the event kicked off at noon with survivor recognition.
Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Casey
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Mostly cloudy and rain this afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tusk Tri benefits P.I.N.K.

Image

Annual Relay for Life

Image

Buddy Walk

Image

Library Honored

Image

Emily's Walk

Image

Man peddles away on stolen bike

Image

National Drug Takeback Day

Image

Driver killed after tree falls on truck

Image

Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

"There's a price to pay for taking someone's life like that," family reacts to sentencing

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project