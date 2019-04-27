Speech to Text for Annual Relay for Life

down syndrome indiana today. the annual relay for life of the wabash valley raised money for the american cancer society today. the event was held at rose-hulman institute of technology's sports and recreation center. it included live music... a vendor fair... silent auction... new wave pro wrestling and luminaria ceremony. carrol evans' mother is a survivor of breast cancer and attended today's relay. carrol explains why relay for life is so important to survivors and their families. you need support, you need guidance, you need people championing you on whether its for meals, whether it's people taking you to the doctor, whether it's to give you a hug, you need people, and we need to be able to be those people, and so this is our way to connect with each other, to celebrate, to remember, to fight back. the event kicked off at the event the event kicked off at noon with survivor recognition.