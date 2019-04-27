Speech to Text for Library Honored

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a few minutes to complete. a small-town library has a big reason to celebrate! the merom public library is on the national register of historical places. the library opened all the way back in 19--18. it's in sullivan county, indiana. the library's website says people in town believe it's the smallest one with a carnegie-built library. it became part of the sullivan county public