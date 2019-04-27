Speech to Text for Emily's Walk

before the rain arrived - people got the chance to get outdoors and enjoy nature --while celebrating the life of a local woman. emily lou herrington passed away in october of 20-15. she was well known in the west terre haute area for her love for conservation. a 5-k was held this morning on the wabashiki trail. it was a fitting location for the event since we're told the trail was one of herrington's passions. herrington -- along with her husband, randy -- helped build and maintain the levee the trail follows. county commissioner brenden kearns was one of the participants. he told us why this fundraiser is so important. "so this is a great event, something that's near and dear to my heart because emily's walk has helped provide funding for the wabashishi fish and wildlife area. a great project i like to piont out that emily's walk helped out with is the spotting scopes that we have right over here underneath the shelter. that allows the people to come out and look at the wildlife that we have out in this area." participants raised money by soliciting support from donors and sponsors before the event. emily's walk also got some support from local artists. an artisans market was set up along the trail. the event is a partnership between wabash valley art guild and river city art association. it was open to all artists. as you can see - a lot of locally produced art and crafts were available simply to enjoy - or to take home! and you could visit