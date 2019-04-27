Speech to Text for Man peddles away on stolen bike

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a terre a terre haute man is facing several charges after police say he stole a bike and peddled away. in tonight's crime alert... indiana state police say this all happened last night. investigators say this man -- camron banghart -- stole a bike from academy sports. that's located along u-s 41 in terre haute. police say they told him to stop - but banghart just kept peddling away -- weaving through parking lots. he was eventually caught after he hid under a car. police say banghart is also wanted out of clay county for a probation