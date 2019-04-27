Speech to Text for National Drug Takeback Day

and they just don't need to be laying around the house." fighting to end the drug epidemic... you can help keep drugs off the street... just by cleaning out your medicine cabinets. good evening and thank you for joining us for news 10 at six. people all over the country are taking stock of their prescription drugs. it's an effort to curb the growing drug crisis. here in the wabash valley... several groups worked to make sure medications are disposed of the right way. it's all apart of national drug takeback day. news 10's richard solomon stopped at one drop-off location to learn more about how this push id keeping drugs out of the wrong hands. it's new for you tonight at six. <" expired or unused prescription drugs can pose a bigger threat than we may think. in fact...more than 6 million ameiricans misued controlled drugs in 2017...that's according to the d-e-a. this is their way of combatting that. multiple groups in the community collected those unwanted or unused prescription drugs. the goal of today is to help keep these kinds of drugs out of our water...landfills...or even schools. every year...the terre haute police department collects roughly one thousand pounds of drugs...200 of those pounds are collected on take back days like today. it's a safe way for people dispose of the drugs rather than flushing them down the toilet or letting them get in the wrong hands. "it becomes a target. we've got people who are addicted to drugs. and their trying to find a way to get these medications and use them incorrectly and so lets get them out of the house and protect our homes protect our kiddos" if you couldn't make it out today...there are drop boxes at other locations. you can go to those anytime throughout the week. those are on our website at wthitv.com back to you. ">