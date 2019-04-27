Speech to Text for Driver killed after tree falls on truck

we have new information for you this morning about a freak accident in martin county that left one person dead. according to authorities... a driver was killed after a tree fell on his truck. this happened just after 5pm yesterday. i'm told the male victim was traveling along highway 1-50 between shoals and french lick. the martin county sheriff's office is investigating but i'm told the accident was not weather related and involved a whole tree. officials also tell me this is the second accident like this in martin county within the last