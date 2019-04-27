Speech to Text for Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

region throughout the morning ahead of our next chance of rain through the day. temperatures will rise to the upper 50's and afternoon rain is likely. tonight rain will continue and lows will fall to the upper 30's with breezy conditions. as we move into the sunday mostly sunny skies will take over and highs will be in the lower 60's with nice conditions! still ahead on news 10... a new survey finds americans are stressed out. americans are survey finds a new on news 10...