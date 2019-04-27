Speech to Text for "There's a price to pay for taking someone's life like that," family reacts to sentencing

but i think there was room for more." a judge has handed out a sentence after the shooting of a local teen... what happened in the courtroom today... < "that night was the end of his life, and there's a price to pay for taking someone's life like that."> the suspect in the deadly shooting of a terre haute teenager is headed to prison. we told you as breaking news a judge sentenced nathan derickson late this afternoon. it breaks down to '4' years in prison, and '6' years on probation. news 10's annie johnston continues our coverage tonight. < *nats clapping* "it's been a long day." emotions filled the vigo county courthouse late friday afternoon. garrett sands' parents say more than a year of hearings in the case ended with "some" justice. "i was hoping for some sort of prison time for the severity of this crime. // that was probably my best moment in court." four people gave victim-impact statements in the four hour long hearing. nathan derickson's mother spoke... in addition to three members of sands' family. the prosecution also re-capped some evidence. they pointed to what they say was derickson's reckless history of drugs and alcohol issues. derickson also spoke, apologizing from the stand... "i did expect an apology from him before now. i wouldn't have cared if that came in the form of a letter from an attorney, just something, something before now." this all started in march of 20--18. police said derickson shot and killed sands at a house party. investigators said alcohol and drugs were involved. "you have to be accountable, i mean, this was a situation where nothing good was going to come of it." prosecutor, terry modesitt says cases like these can take a toll on "all" involved. "it was one of those cases that weighs heavy on your heart. it wears on you, as far as -- you feel their pain." sullivan says it's been a very tough road... but she will continue honoring her son's life. "i know a lot of people say things like, well maybe you can move on, maybe you can move forward, and there is none of that when it comes to a death like this." in terre haute with heather good and chris essex... annie johnston, news 10. > derickson does have the option of appealing this sentence. while things were emotional inside the courtroom... they were outside as well. there was a showing of support along 3rd street. people held signs saying "justice for garrett sands." there also was a large banner with his name on it.