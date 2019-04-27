Clear

Asia Povlin

Sullivan star commits to ISU volleyball

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 12:05 AM
Updated: Apr. 27, 2019 12:05 AM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Asia Povlin

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

he guided the tigers to a sectional title... another top athlete from the wabash valley is heading to indiana state... sullivan three-sport star asia povlin has committed to play college volleyball for the sycamores as a walk-on... isu is getting a very athletic player....this past season as a junior she led the lady arrows in kills with 442,,,, she hold school records
