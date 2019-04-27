Speech to Text for THS Baseball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... they always say you never know what to expect when terre haute north and terre haute south face each other... that was the case tonight as the braves and patriots met for the first time this season on the baseball diamond.... it was a wnidy night at terre haute south for this game... zane latta in the first with a high pop fly that drops in right field....two runs score for north, that caps a five-run first for the patriots.... bottom second...here comes south....caleb gonser had a big night at the plate....he drives in the first of three runs in the game...the braves would score three times in the second, their back in the game... fourth inning....ross egger singles to left....that scores one...north put three runs across in the inning to take 8-5 advantage... bottom half of the inning was south best inning of the game...they scored five times....garrett loyed finishes the big inning with the blooper to put south up 10-9.... fifth inning....senior ross egger who had a great game swinging the bat plates another patriots run...north scored three times in the inning to take a 12-10 lead... bottom seventh. south loads the bases with two out...braves down to their final out....caleb stultz all kinds of clutch with the base hit to center to tie the game... we move to extra innings...top eight....how about north's number nine hitter seth tetidrick getting the job done....he puts north up 13-12..... bottom eight....south again down to their final out of the game....dillon kinn-it says this game isn't over.....he ties things at 13....some many players came through with the game on the line... bottom 10....tie game...south with runners on the corners......cole whitlock scores on a walk-loff wild pitch... crazy way to end this game... terre haute south wins 14-13 in 10 innings....south head coach kyle kraemer has been apart of some wild games in this series including tonight's extra inning thriller...