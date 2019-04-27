Clear

Ryan Haywood

Princeton coach taking over at Loogootee

Posted: Apr. 27, 2019 12:04 AM
Updated: Apr. 27, 2019 12:04 AM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

six-three...sycamores pick up their 30th win of the season... after missing out on their first three candidates loogootee has finally found their new boys basketball coach... sports 10 has learned that ryan haywood will be the new loogootee boys basketball coach... haywood will be coming from princeton....he spent the last eight years there going 91-103.... this past season
