Vigo County YMCA hosts member's appreciation event

The YMCA in Vigo County invited people to 'pop on in' on Friday.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 7:26 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2019 7:26 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

design studio works in public art planning. the y-m-c-a in vigo county invited people to stop in today. the organization hosted a special member's appreciation event. they welcomed members to enjoy snacks and some free swag. one person even won a personal fitness training session. organizers say it's all about showing their appreciation to the people who make the y-m-c-a what it is. "smile on the staff member's faces as we get to greet you and just say thank you for being a part of what we do." next week is "healthy families week" at the y-m-c-a. during the week the center will waive the 50 dollar "join fee" for
