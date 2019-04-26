Speech to Text for Make a Difference: Linda Jones

say it they say it takes a "special person" to be a teacher. especially now... as more people are "turning away" from the job. though she's no longer in the classroom...our "make a difference award winner" proves the passion for teaching... never truly "burns out". news 10's alia blackburn shows us how she's making a "splash" in the lives of little ones. <you can find a lot of things in a classroom... people... papers... pens and pencils... 29.11.04 "i worked for a very exciting teacher who made me realize that it was a calling..." but only few... find their passion. 29.19.10 "i went back to school just before 40 and got my second degree in elementary education." now... after two decades of teaching... "linda jones" spends her retirement by the pool. 25.30.14 "i retired from teaching, but i wasn't ready to retire from kids." for the last three years... *nats of splashing* jones starts every day with a splash.. at the "vigo county school corporation aquatic center"... jones volunteers with the "swim by seven" program. more than 12-hundred kindergartners take the five-day swimming class... every year. 28.05.01 "there are lesson plans, there are set skills that we try to teach.... and by the week we hope they're able to at least save themselves if they fall in a body of water." *nats of alia presenting award* alia: "is there a linda jones here?" doug: "there is a linda jones here!" alia: "i've got something for ya that you might want to see... on behalf of wthi-tv and williams brothers pharmacy, you have been presented with the month of april's make a difference award. congratulations!" *nats of clapping "woooos!"* when news 10 showed up to class.. jones shyed away from us... having no idea it was her we came to see. 30.30.21 "i thought it was for somebody else... i didn't imagine it would be me." it's "that" selflessness and positive attitude... that makes her stand out. all traits that are easy to see... when the right ones bring it out of you. 28.46.25 "when you retire, you kind of lose that and i missed that, and this group is fun, and hilarious..." though her teaching career may be over... 26.33.20 "i just met a student, whose mother i taught at sarah scott! *laughs* so i'm having these second generation students, again." it's the "passion" to teach... that never truly leaves. 30.03.27 "i love my students." 27.38.26 "they keep you young... you do not get old when you are with children." in vigo county... with photojournalist devan ridgeway. alia blackburn... news 10.> the "swim by seven" program... that you just saw in program... that seven" the "swim by the "swim by seven" program... that you just saw in this story... is offered to "all" vigo county kindergartners. for information on how to register... or to nominate someone for