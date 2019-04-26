Speech to Text for Art Spaces and the Vigo County Public Library unveil new sculpture

at wthitv.com. just click on this story. downtown terre haute is now a little bit prettier! art spaces, inc unveiled a new sculpture honoring a well known, terre haute writer. theodore dreiser is known as the father of american naturalism. he wrote eight books and several short stories. today art spaces inc and the vigo county public library held a special dedication. members say it celebrates dreiser's life and legacy. "it's really wonderful that the artist was able to come, get it up and they were able to celebrate it today. i also think its high time we honored this amazing, writer from our home town. i'm very excited to be a part of that." urban rock design created the sculpture. the design studio