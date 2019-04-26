Clear

Art Spaces and the Vigo County Public Library unveil new sculpture

Art Spaces, Inc. unveiled a new sculpture honoring a well known Terre Haute writer.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 7:09 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2019 7:09 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Art Spaces and the Vigo County Public Library unveil new sculpture

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at wthitv.com. just click on this story. downtown terre haute is now a little bit prettier! art spaces, inc unveiled a new sculpture honoring a well known, terre haute writer. theodore dreiser is known as the father of american naturalism. he wrote eight books and several short stories. today art spaces inc and the vigo county public library held a special dedication. members say it celebrates dreiser's life and legacy. "it's really wonderful that the artist was able to come, get it up and they were able to celebrate it today. i also think its high time we honored this amazing, writer from our home town. i'm very excited to be a part of that." urban rock design created the sculpture. the design studio
Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 62°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Clear, Chilly & Breezy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County YMCA hosts member's appreciation event

Image

Friday Evening Forecast

Image

Make a Difference: Linda Jones

Image

April Rainfall Delays Planting for Some Farmers

Image

Art Spaces and the Vigo County Public Library unveil new sculpture

Image

Army at Crane is hiring new employees

Image

National Drug Take Back Day

Image

Knox County Sheriff's Office stepping in to help Bicknell after town's chief arrested

Image

Denied: Barry Wolfe to spend 60 years in prison after judge denies change in plea

Image

Nathan Derickson sentenced for the death of Garrett Sands

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project