Speech to Text for Army at Crane is hiring new employees

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

yesterday yesterday news 10 bureau chief gary brian showed you behind the curtain of army operations at crane navy base. the army is now looking to hire "you" into open positions. the army employes nearly eight hundred civilians on base. employees handle weapons storage, refurbishing, inspection, and decommision. applying to the base is easy. all you have to do is go to the careers section of the crane army ammunition activity website. at the bottom of the page is a link to upload your resume and ask about open positions. we've put a link to crane army careers on our website