Speech to Text for National Drug Take Back Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of operations. the drug enforcement administration says in 20-17 around 6 million people misused prescription drugs. tomorrow you can take part in a national initiative to combat this issue. tomorrow is national drug take back day. groups across the country are participating.. including right here in the w abash valley. you can drop off your unwanted and unused medications at indiana state police posts. this includes liquid and pill medications. you can also find a drop off at the meadows shopping center in terre haute. drop off