Speech to Text for Denied: Barry Wolfe to spend 60 years in prison after judge denies change in plea

former illinois youth basketball coach, barry wolfe, returned to court this morning. wolfe had pleaded guilty to sexual abuse charges. as we told you at 5, he requested a judge change that plea agreement and reconsider his sentencing. the judge "denied" both of those motions. news 10's jordan kudisch was in the courtroom for this hearing. she joins us now with more on today's proceedings. rondrell...patrece... i attended the intense courtroom hearing. when barry wolfe testified he seemed on edge and angry. wolfe said he wanted to make it known that he was "not guilty" of the crimes he pleaded guilty to. he said quote "i have not sexually assalted anyone, and i put emphasis on that because i am 100 percent innocent." you could see tears run down the victim's face listening to his testimony. wolfe originally pleaded guilty to 4-counts of criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. he says going into the hearing he expected to get 16-years in prison according to his attorney's advice. he was sentenced to 60-years. he says the miscommunication with his attorney is the reason for wanting a change. i talked with the coles county state attorney. he says since the judge denied wolfe's request he will have to go to the appelate courts for his next appeal. meanwhile...the assistant state attorney says he's happy with today's outcome. that's because he worried about putting the victim's and their families through this again. [take sot incue: we've grown to outcue: start from scratch to: 0:14 duration:0:14] "we've grown to know them fairly well at this point. certaintly i'm sure they they're very relevied that he's not being allowed to withdraw his guilty plea because if that had happened we would start from scratch." wolfe will spend 60 years in prison. however, he could still appeal to higher courts. we will continue to follow wolfe as he