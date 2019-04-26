Speech to Text for Nathan Derickson sentenced for the death of Garrett Sands

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

justice for garrett sands. that's what people demanded during a packed courthouse hearing in vigo county. tonight....nathan derickson received his sentence for his part in the terre haute teenager's death. good evening and thanks for joining us. it's breaking news for you at this hour. a vigo county man will serve 4 years in prison. a vigo county judge gave nathan derickson his sentence today. that's for his role in the death of local teenager garrett sands. you may remember police say sands died during a house party in 20-18. authorities say derickson had a gun and played with it while he was drunk. that''s when police say the weapon fired and hit sands in the head. derickson pleaded guilty to reckless homicide. news 10's heather good was in the courthouse when derickson received his sentence. she joins us now live with more on an emotional day inside the courtroom. rondrell and patrece... a sentence has been handed down and nathan derickson will spend some time in prison. this was the view outside the courtroom... the family of garrett sands -- hugging after learning the sentence. under a plea deal... the maximum time derrickson could spend in jail is ten years. he was sentenced to 4 years executed. that means in jail. he was sentenced to 6 years probation. with time served -- he will likely be in jail a little more than tow years. this is what the family had to say about the result. "i want to say i take no joy in seeing another family suffer. my whole thing through this way to seek justice for garrett." derickson can appeal the sentence. we will have more reaction to this verdict tonight on news 10 nightwatch. live in terre haute, heather good news 10. good news 10.