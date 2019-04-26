Clear

Fashion Never Grows Old, Wednesday May 1st 2pm-4pm Springhill Village

Limited seating so RSVP @ 812-299-6300

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 1:18 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2019 1:19 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Fashion Never Grows Old, Wednesday May 1st 2pm-4pm Springhill Village

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<alia talks with kaitlyn bogan about "fashion never grows old" wednesday, may 1st 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. springhill village, 1001 e. springhill drive, terre haute free! kevin orpurt will be master of ceremonies! limited seating, so rsvp at 299-6300 join us for a free fashion show! we'll be showing off our residents in the latest fashion trends courtesy of style encore. snacks and refreshments will be provided! <alia talks with kaitlyn bogan about "fashion never grows old" wednesday, may 1st 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. springhill village, 1001 e. springhill drive, terre haute free! kevin orpurt will be master of ceremonies! limited seating, so rsvp at 299-6300 join us for a free fashion show! we'll be showing off our residents in the latest fashion trends courtesy of style encore. snacks and refreshments will
Terre Haute
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 62°
Robinson
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Rockville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 62°
Marshall
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Showers ending; sunny afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fashion Never Grows Old, Wednesday May 1st 2pm-4pm Springhill Village

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Lift Charis @ Milburn Healthmart Pharmacy

Image

Spring is here just in time for Mother's Day

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Early showers, then becoming mostly sunny and windy. High: 66°

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute South Rotary Club celebrates 40th anniversary

Image

Local organization honors people in the community for their hard work

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Walmart purse snatcher

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project