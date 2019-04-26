Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Spring is here just in time for Mother's Day

It's finally beginning to look and feel like Spring! News 10's Abby Kirk talks with Rural King in Terre Haute.

Posted: Apr. 26, 2019 8:51 AM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2019 8:51 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Spring is here just in time for Mother's Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

than one million trees that day. we're finally getting some warmer temperatures in the wabash valley! as you get outdoors and smell the fresh air ... rural king in terre haute has some ways to get you all ready for "spring!" that's where we find news 10's abby kirk this morning. abby, how it's going? abby adlibs... *camera pans* garden shops are stocking up. if you are looking for some ways to spice up your home or yard. whether you're looking for ways to renovate your home or get some new gardening, rural king in terre haute says they can help. live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10.
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Showers ending; sunny afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Spring is here just in time for Mother's Day

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Early showers, then becoming mostly sunny and windy. High: 66°

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute South Rotary Club celebrates 40th anniversary

Image

Local organization honors people in the community for their hard work

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Walmart purse snatcher

Image

Answering questions about funding the convention center

Image

Hey Kevin 4-25

Image

Country club diners receive a musical treat

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project