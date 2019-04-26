All You Need to Know for Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

local leaders put us one step closer to getting a convention center in downtown terre haute. last night was the annual budget committee meeting. local leaders discussed the interlocal agreement. that’s the funding plan for the convention center. it says money would come from the city, county, redevelopment commission, convention and visitors bureau, and the capital improvement board. the budget committee voted in favor to send it to the full council. the full council will meet may 14th to vote.

the city of terre haute is working to clean up blighted homes, but they need your help to do it. terre haute mayor duke bennett says the city is working on this issue all the time. but -- it can take an average of two years to move a property through the blight elimination process. the mayor says the process often starts with a complaint. the city then works with the property owner to fix any issues. if the property owner does not comply there's a hearing. after that -- a building may be put on the demolition list. you can call 3-1-1 with information about problem properties in your area.

if you live in vermillion county, indiana - you're encouraged to clean up your neighborhood. a county-wide clean-up is happening today and tomorrow. you'll find dumpsters at three locations throughout the county. assistance will be available to help with unloading from "9"-in the morning until "2" in the afternoon. free trash bags will also be available at each county garage.

clean-up continues this morning after a fiery crash on interstate 70 in colorado. police confirmed multiple deaths and several injuries in this major crash and fire west of denver. it happened yesterday afternoon. the accident involved more than a dozen vehicles. according to a preliminary investigation... a driver lost control of a semi-truck and plowed into standstill traffic underneath a bridge.

happening today - your chance to remember and honor former u.s. senator "birch bayh." bayh worked in the indiana house of representatives. he served three terms. he also played a part in title 9 legislation. senator bayh passed away in march. tonight's tribute gets underway at 5:30 at the v-f-w" located at 11-11 veterans plaza in terre haute.

also happening today - president donald trump and vice president mike pence will address national rifle association members in indianapolis. the n-r-a's 148th annual meeting is underway. gun owners and gun rights advocates will have a chance to browse more than 800 exhibitions shop for weapons and accessories, and attend exclusive seminars. city leaders expect some 75-thousand visitors.