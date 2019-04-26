Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Friday: Early showers, then becoming mostly sunny and windy. High: 66°

Friday night: Clear, breezy and colder. Low: 43°

Saturday: A sunny start with afternoon showers. High: 61°

Detailed Forecast:

Showers and thundershowers will gradually taper off and move out of the area by early Friday morning. A cold front will deliver dry air, so we can expect sunshine by Friday afternoon. The high Friday will be in the low to mid 60s, which is a little below average. We can also expect a gusty NW wind up to 30 mph Friday afternoon. The sky will be clear Friday night and with the cooler air, we'll look for a low in the low to mid 40s. Rain will once again move in for Saturday afternoon.