Speech to Text for Terre Haute South Rotary Club celebrates 40th anniversary

another club in terre haute also took the night honor those making a difference. tonight the terre haute south rotary club celebrated it's 40th anniversary as a club. there was a special dinner to mark the occasion. during that dinner, members handed out awards. the lifetime achievement award went to jim wood.. who's been a member all of those 40 years. "there are so many great things that go on in our community and it's so great that we're able to give that opportunity to recognize people who are making an impact that are truly making a difference in lives of everbody around them." tonight the club gave out the paul harris fellow recognition to business owner boo loyd. they also gave the award postumously to former member dorothy