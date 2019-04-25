Speech to Text for Local organization honors people in the community for their hard work

organization is a local a local organization is recognizing people for their hard work in the community... tonight was the "junior achievement hall of fame awards dinner" the organization helps teach students work readiness and entrepreneurship organizers celebrated local educators..business owners.. volunteers.. and entrepeneurs. "its important to recognize these people for their great work in the community. there's so many individuals we recognize that don't get that pat on the back and we want to recognize them here tonight. " if you'd like to learn more about junior achievement, or get involved, we've linked you to the organization's website on our website.. wthi tv dot com...