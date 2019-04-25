Clear

Crime Stoppers: The Walmart purse snatcher

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

police need you help tonight searching for a suspect in a purse snatching from a local store... vigo county sheriff john plasse shares who they're looking for in this weeks crime stoppers report.. < this week crime stoppers report comes from the files of the vigo county sheriff's office. on 4-12-19, at walmart on south us highway 41, a suspect can be seen approaching another customer. the suspect walks around with a cart full of groceries, spotting the customers purse. the suspect then abandons her grocery cart, walks past the cart of the victim who was bent down picking out batteries, removes the victim's purse from her cart, covering it with a coat and walking out of the store. take a look at this image of the suspect. a short time after, the victims credit cards were used at north tobacco discount, dollar general, and caseys. detectives are needing your help identifying this individual. if you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news 10 i am sheriff john plasse. > community activists
