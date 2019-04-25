Clear

Answering questions about funding the convention center

Answering questions about funding the convention center

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Answering questions about funding the convention center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for those dollars." good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. we are one step closer to the final plan of a convention center in downtown terre haute. tonight was the annual budget committee meeting. that's where local leaders talked about financing for the convention center. new's 10's sarah lehman was at that meeting. she joins us now live with your continuing coverage. county leaders have given us renderings of what the renderings of given us leaders have county leaders have county county leaders have
Terre Haute
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Indianapolis
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Rockville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Showers & Thundershowers Tapering Off
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute South Rotary Club celebrates 40th anniversary

Image

Local organization honors people in the community for their hard work

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Walmart purse snatcher

Image

Answering questions about funding the convention center

Image

Hey Kevin 4-25

Image

Country club diners receive a musical treat

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

ISU football

Image

Mock crash shows the dangers of texting and driving

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Spike in tips about 2 Indiana girls who went missing in 2017

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police investigating attempted child abduction

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bombs tear through Sri Lankan churches and hotels, killing more than 200 people

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pentagon, DHS considering designating fentanyl a WMD, memo says

${article.thumbnail.title}

Animal cruelty penalties measure heads to Holcomb's desk

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana lawmakers back payments to those wrongly convicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Demand grows for marijuana cultivation courses in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after multi-county chase

${article.thumbnail.title}

Boil order issued for some Ellis Water customers

Image

Sullivan County leaders exploring options for jail project